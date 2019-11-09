(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the government is opening Kartarpur corridor in the light of the vision of founding fathers of Pakistan - Dr. Allam Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to media persons at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal here on Saturday, he said poet of the East Allam Muhammad Iqbal championed the cause of minority rights and Prime Minister Imran Khan has translated the vision into reality.

To a question, he said the government is trying to model Pakistan as per the dream of Allama Iqbal and turn the country into a prosperous, peaceful and tolerant country.

To another question, he said PPP and PML-N had taken a judicious decision by not taking part in the Azadi March of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, adding, the time was not ripe for the protest as it distracted international attention from the Kashmir issue.

The PTI government had worked hard to internationalise the issue.

"Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had undertaken a protest rally to the Federal capital when the government was highlighting Kashmir issue vehemently", he responded.

Responding to a query, Governor Punjab said the government facilitated Azadi March in the light of PTI's cardinal principles of freedom of speech and freedom of movement.

However, he expressed the hope that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman would not adopt path of confrontation with the government.

About Nawaz Sharif, the Governor said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would be allowed to get medical treatment from the country of his choice abroad, adding that the government had provided the best medical treatment to Nawaz Sharif.

He said the family was also facilitated to look after the ailing Nawaz Sharif, adding, the government would not create any hurdle in Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment.