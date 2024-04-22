(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The wife of President of Iran Dr Alam-ul-Huda on Monday visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) where she interacted with the students and faculty.

Dr Alam-ul-Huda, on the occasion, also unveiled the English version of her book “The Art of Feminine Living” enriching the academic discourse with her insights and perspectives.

She also shed light on the important role played by women as explained in islam.

An honorary degree was also conferred on her, the Foreign Office said on its official X account.