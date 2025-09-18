Open Menu

IRSA Releases 238,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 02:10 PM

IRSA releases 238,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 238,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 256,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 153,400 cusecs and 153,600 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1238.

60 feet, which was 188.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 26,600 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 184,000, 154,400, 475,300, and 510,600 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 22,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 47,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

