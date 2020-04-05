IRSA releases 63,700 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 63,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 125,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.35 feet, which was 84.35 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,300 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1193.00 feet, which was 153.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 45,800 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 39,200, 34,000 and 67,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 28,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.