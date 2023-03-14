Islamabad DIG and 5 cops injured in clashes outside Imran Khan residence

DIG Operation Islamabad Shahzad Bukhari and five other cops of the force were injured in clashes with PTI protestors who pelted stones at police team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :DIG Operation Islamabad Shahzad Bukhari and five other cops of the force were injured in clashes with PTI protestors who pelted stones at police team.

According to police spokesman, stones were pelted from roof of the house of Imran Khan but policemen showed maximum patience.

SP Rana Tahir Hussain has replaced the DIG Operations while SSP (Operations) Lahore Shoaib Ashraf and SP Sarfaraz Virk are also present on the spot, the Islamabad police spokesman added.