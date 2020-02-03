(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought reply within one week from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a post-arrest bail plea of PMLN's leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City Complex corruption case.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz, conducted hearing on bail petition of Ahsan Iqbal.

The petition stated that Ahsan Iqbal didn't face any allegation of corruption and he never refused to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation team.

He prayed the court to grant him post-arrest bail till the conclusion of NAB case against him.

The petitioner stated that the anti graft body had taken him into its custody when he had jointed investigation on December 19, last year.

He said that he was facing an allegation that Narowal Sport Complex was a provincial matter, but it was constructed through the budget given by the Federal government.

It may be mentioned that in May 2018, the National Accountability Bureau had initiated probe against the then minister for planning Ahsan Iqbal for his alleged involvement in irregularities committed in the sports city project.

The NAB Chairman had ordered the Bureau to verify the complaints againstthe alleged misappropriation of government funds a staggering six billionrupees in the construction of the Narowal Sports City Project (NSCP).