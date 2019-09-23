Islamabad police collects Rs 176.85 million fine from traffic violators

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Model Police of Federal government has challaned 653556 citizens including member of parliaments and officers of sensitive departments and collected Rs 176,85 million fined from them.According to reports Islamabad Traffic Police has taken action against 88394 motorcyclists without helmet, 66697 car drivers without fasten belts, 56324 over loaded vehicles, 15150 drivers using mobile phones during driving and 27007 cars having fancy number plates.SSP has issued directives to DSPs of all traffic police of all zones and has created special squads.

He said that no compromise over traffic rules. Fine on mistake is compulsory" SSP traffic said.These squads are deployed on main Highways and taking actions against cars having fancy number palates, drivers without fasten belts, drivers using mobile phones during driving and motorcycles riders without helmet.This year action against 552 VIPs including 116 Army officers, 36 MNA/MPA, 239 government officers, 58 ( ), 6 Judiciary, 38 Journalists, 59 Police officers has been taken.Some 32091 on line violation, 10194 on non-parking area, 1351 underage drivers, 109247 drivers on careless driving,1455 on malfunctioned Headlights, were fined while 25652 were fined on becoming an obstacle in the way of others.

Action has been taken against 7160 that drive wrong side while 5264 vehicles without having registration have been fined.About 8241 drivers without having licenses, 563 on misbehaving with passengers, 22841 on disrupting traffic,3257 on over speeding, 3543 on parking vehicles on buss stops, 741 on parking cars on zebra crossing haven been fined.Action has been taken against 1427 drivers on having pressure horns, 3979 drivers who drive carelessly, 10315 drivers on root violation, 5105 drivers who haven't root permit and 23879 drivers on wrong turn.Approximately 5220 cars have been fined on having sharp lights while 99809 vehicles on other mistaken have been fined.SSP also appeal to the citizens to used ITO issued number plates, ensure use of seatbelt, avoid use of mobile phone, using LED and HID headlights are completed forbidden don't use it, use of helmet while driving motorcycle to get control on causalities.Otherwise strike action would be taken against those who violate rules