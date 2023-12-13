Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023

Islamia College commemorates 160th birth anniversary of Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The 160th birthday of Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan, the visionary founder of Islamia College Peshawar, was celebrated with utmost reverence and grandeur here on Wednesday.

The event brought together professors, officers, hostel wardens, and students, both male and female, from Islamia College Peshawar.

Under the guidance of College Provost Mian Syed Kamal, the attendees paid their respects at the shrine located in the ancestral house of the esteemed founder.

Distinguished guests, including Maulana Khalil Ahmed, former MPA and MNA, Regional Nazim Sahibzada Ejaz (grandson of the college founder), and other members of his family participated in the event.

President of Topi Awami Jirga Muhammad Rahim Jadoon, alongside other regional dignitaries and relatives of Sahibzada Sahib, officially inaugurated the event.

Syed Arif Shah extended a warm welcome to the guests on behalf of the founder's family and the region, expressing gratitude for their presence. Former MNA Maulana Khalil Ahmad shed light on the rich history of Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan's ancestors, emphasizing their religious and scholarly contributions.

He delved into the academic and political legacy of Sahibzada, highlighting his significant services to the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Islamia Collegiate school Vice Principal Hayat Khan Sahib and Ilyas Sahibzada, a relative of Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan, praised the founder's profound impact.

The ceremony culminated with College Provost Mian Syed Kamal providing a detailed overview of Sahibzada's life, encompassing his birth, education, professional journey, personality, mission, vision, and noteworthy contributions to both politics and education.

Mian Syed Kamal acknowledged Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan as the "Sir Sayyed II" of the region, recognizing his historical role in shaping the destiny of the Pakhtun nation and the broader society. A wreath of flowers was laid on the founder's grave.

The commemorative event saw the participation of notable figures, including Dr. Salimur Rehman, Chief Proctor, Tehsinullah, the Librarian, Waseem Sahib Zar Mohammad, singer Siar Sahib, and Madam Najia, who served as hostel wardens.

More Stories From Pakistan