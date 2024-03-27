Open Menu

Islamic Relief Holds Consultative Session On Mainstreaming Climate Change Adaptation

Published March 27, 2024

Islamic Relief holds consultative session on mainstreaming climate change adaptation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Islamic Relief Pakistan on Wednesday arranged an orientation session on "Mainstreaming Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Reduction education into School Curriculum".

The event was arranged as part of efforts of Islamic Relief to address the growing challenges of climate change and disaster risk in Pakistan. Aims of the session also include to bring together policymakers, climate change experts, disaster management authorities, academia, officials of textbook boards, experts from the Education Department, members of Civil Society Organizations, the United Nations, and community members to discuss strategies for integrating climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction education into the Pakistani education system specifically school-based learning and education system.

Director General Environmental Protection Agency Sami Ullah Khan while addressing the session expressed that empowering of educators and students with the knowledge and skills to address these critical challenges can help building a more resilient and sustainable future for our country.

"We are excited to convene this orientation session to highlight the importance of integrating climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction education in Pakistan," said Prof. Dr. Mushtaq, University of Peshawar.

The orientation session featured presentations from experts in fields of climate science, disaster risk reduction, and education. The session also included interactive group model-building exercises and discussions to explore innovative teaching methods and resources for raising awareness about climate change and building resilience in communities through school education.

