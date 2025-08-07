ITP Fines Over 33,000 Vehicles For Non-standard Number Plates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken legal action against more than 33,000 vehicles and motorcycles during the ongoing year — marking a sharp increase from the 20,965 cases recorded over the same violation last year.
A police spokesperson told APP that the ongoing campaign targets the use of fancy or non-pattern number plates, which are in violation of official registration standards. Special enforcement squads have been deployed at strategic checkpoints across the capital, where police teams are issuing challans, impounding vehicles, and removing unauthorized plates on the spot.
Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider has directed all zonal DSPs to intensify the crackdown further and ensure firm, indiscriminate action against violators.
He said strict enforcement of traffic regulations is essential to maintain road safety and ensure smooth vehicular movement across Islamabad.
He also urged citizens to register their vehicles and motorcycles in a timely manner and to use only the official number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department. Using unauthorized or stylized number plates, he warned, may lead to fines, impoundment, and legal proceedings.
According to officials, the upward trend in enforcement reflects ITP’s renewed focus on accountability, and efforts will continue in the coming months with zero tolerance for non-compliance.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit
NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment
Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..
Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match
Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air ..
Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup 2925 squad
Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari grieves over demise of former Romanian President Ion Iliescu2 minutes ago
-
ITP fines over 33,000 vehicles for non-standard number plates2 minutes ago
-
PTA reaffirms commitment to secure, inclusive Digital Future at GSMA summit2 minutes ago
-
Peaceful Chehlum observance emphasized in Kohat meeting2 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured over land dispute12 minutes ago
-
Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in Mansehra village12 minutes ago
-
Russian Diplomats briefed on upcoming Inter-Parliamentary speakers conference12 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested after encounter22 minutes ago
-
Two held with contraband42 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib holds khuli Kachehri in Saddar Zone to address citizens’ grievances42 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police Chief chairs monthly crime review meeting, orders stronger action against criminals42 minutes ago
-
Finance department releases Rs.5.2 billion to public sector universities42 minutes ago