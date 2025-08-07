Open Menu

ITP Fines Over 33,000 Vehicles For Non-standard Number Plates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ITP fines over 33,000 vehicles for non-standard number plates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken legal action against more than 33,000 vehicles and motorcycles during the ongoing year — marking a sharp increase from the 20,965 cases recorded over the same violation last year.

A police spokesperson told APP that the ongoing campaign targets the use of fancy or non-pattern number plates, which are in violation of official registration standards. Special enforcement squads have been deployed at strategic checkpoints across the capital, where police teams are issuing challans, impounding vehicles, and removing unauthorized plates on the spot.

Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider has directed all zonal DSPs to intensify the crackdown further and ensure firm, indiscriminate action against violators.

He said strict enforcement of traffic regulations is essential to maintain road safety and ensure smooth vehicular movement across Islamabad.

He also urged citizens to register their vehicles and motorcycles in a timely manner and to use only the official number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department. Using unauthorized or stylized number plates, he warned, may lead to fines, impoundment, and legal proceedings.

According to officials, the upward trend in enforcement reflects ITP’s renewed focus on accountability, and efforts will continue in the coming months with zero tolerance for non-compliance.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan ..

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..

28 seconds ago
 PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration b ..

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8

7 minutes ago
 Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG ta ..

Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..

7 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 ..

Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit

7 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariff ..

NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment

15 minutes ago
 Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system t ..

Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..

22 minutes ago
Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first ..

Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match

31 minutes ago
 Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 mon ..

Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air ..

43 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup ..

Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup 2925 squad

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military ..

Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership

55 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

58 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior offi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan