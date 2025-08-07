Russian Diplomats Briefed On Upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Deputy Head of Mission at the Russian Embassy, Igor Kolesnikov and Press Attaché Natalia Shmeleva called on Advisor to the Chairman Senate, Misbah Khar, on Thursday.
During the meeting, Misbah Khar, along with Senior Director General Tariq Bin Waleed, briefed the Russian diplomats on the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC)—a newly established global forum designed to promote parliamentary collaboration among nations.
They informed the delegation that the ISC currently includes 45 member Speakers from various national parliaments. They also shared that in a recent election held in Malaysia, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani was unanimously elected as the first President of the ISC.
The Russian diplomats were further apprised of the upcoming ISC session, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on November 11–12, 2025.
On the occasion, Misbah Khar extended a formal invitation to Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, to attend the conference.
Mr. Khar and Mr. Waleed also gave a detailed overview of the conference's objectives, agenda, and preparation plans. They explained that the ISC aims to serve as a platform for constructive dialogue among parliamentary leaders on pressing global challenges, including peace, multilateralism, and sustainable development.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening parliamentary relations and enhancing people-to-people and legislature-to-legislature cooperation between Pakistan and the Russian Federation.
