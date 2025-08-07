One Killed, Two Injured Over Land Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A man was shot dead while two others sustained injuries over a land dispute
in a nearby village, in the precincts of Sadr police station on Thursday.
According to police, Muhammad Akram and Muhammad Aslam, residents
of village 265/EB had a dispute with Zahir, Tayyab and Ashraf of the same
locality over a piece of land.
Zahir with the abetment of his accomplices attempted to occupy the standing
crop on the disputed land when their rivals resisted their attempt. In a fit of rage,
Zahir along with others opened fire at Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Aslam
and Iftikhar, injuring them critically.
The Rescue- 1122 team was shifting the injured to hospital when Akram
succumbed to his injuries on the way.
Police have registered a case against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
APP/aaj
Recent Stories
NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment
Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..
Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match
Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air ..
Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup 2925 squad
Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence
Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, two injured over land dispute1 minute ago
-
Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in Mansehra village1 minute ago
-
Russian Diplomats briefed on upcoming Inter-Parliamentary speakers conference1 minute ago
-
Robber arrested after encounter11 minutes ago
-
Two held with contraband31 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib holds khuli Kachehri in Saddar Zone to address citizens’ grievances31 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police Chief chairs monthly crime review meeting, orders stronger action against criminals31 minutes ago
-
Finance department releases Rs.5.2 billion to public sector universities31 minutes ago
-
Labourer injured in brick kiln41 minutes ago
-
Two beverage plants penalized for hygiene violations41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership44 minutes ago
-
Youth leadership development session held at GtCCI51 minutes ago