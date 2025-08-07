One killed, two injured over land dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A man was shot dead while two others sustained injuries over a land dispute

in a nearby village, in the precincts of Sadr police station on Thursday.

According to police, Muhammad Akram and Muhammad Aslam, residents

of village 265/EB had a dispute with Zahir, Tayyab and Ashraf of the same

locality over a piece of land.

Zahir with the abetment of his accomplices attempted to occupy the standing

crop on the disputed land when their rivals resisted their attempt. In a fit of rage,

Zahir along with others opened fire at Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Aslam

and Iftikhar, injuring them critically.

The Rescue- 1122 team was shifting the injured to hospital when Akram

succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

APP/aaj