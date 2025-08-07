Peaceful Chehlum Observance Emphasized In Kohat Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A crucial meeting was held in Hujra Syed Mehtab-ul-Hasan on Thursday, chaired by Syed Mian Shah Raza, to ensure a peaceful and dignified celebration of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(A.S), marking the 40th day of mourning after Ashura. The gathering brought together scholars, social leaders, and elders from diverse backgrounds to promote mutual understanding, brotherhood, and religious harmony. Attendees included prominent figures such as Former District Councilor Syed Mehtab-ul-Hassan and social activist Vicky Khan.
According to the details, speakers at the meeting stressed the importance of avoiding rumors and promoting peace, particularly among the youth.
Syed Mian Shah Raza highlighted the significance of Imam Hussain's sacrifice, emphasizing the need to stand firm on truth, justice, and fairness. He assured participants of full cooperation from institutions, police, and administration to maintain peace and order during Chehlum.
The meeting concluded with a collective prayer, seeking peace and brotherhood across the country, including Kohat, during Chehlum.
APP/azq/378
