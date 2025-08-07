Open Menu

Peaceful Chehlum Observance Emphasized In Kohat Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Peaceful Chehlum observance emphasized in Kohat meeting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A crucial meeting was held in Hujra Syed Mehtab-ul-Hasan on Thursday, chaired by Syed Mian Shah Raza, to ensure a peaceful and dignified celebration of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(A.S), marking the 40th day of mourning after Ashura. The gathering brought together scholars, social leaders, and elders from diverse backgrounds to promote mutual understanding, brotherhood, and religious harmony. Attendees included prominent figures such as Former District Councilor Syed Mehtab-ul-Hassan and social activist Vicky Khan.

According to the details, speakers at the meeting stressed the importance of avoiding rumors and promoting peace, particularly among the youth.

Syed Mian Shah Raza highlighted the significance of Imam Hussain's sacrifice, emphasizing the need to stand firm on truth, justice, and fairness. He assured participants of full cooperation from institutions, police, and administration to maintain peace and order during Chehlum.

The meeting concluded with a collective prayer, seeking peace and brotherhood across the country, including Kohat, during Chehlum.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan ..

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..

30 seconds ago
 PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration b ..

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8

7 minutes ago
 Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG ta ..

Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..

7 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 ..

Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit

7 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariff ..

NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment

15 minutes ago
 Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system t ..

Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..

22 minutes ago
Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first ..

Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match

31 minutes ago
 Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 mon ..

Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air ..

43 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup ..

Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup 2925 squad

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military ..

Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership

55 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

58 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior offi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan