Six Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Mansehra Village

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in Mansehra village

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Six people, including three children, sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Kaghan Phagal village on Thursday.

According to private news channel and rescue officials, the explosion occurred inside a shop, leaving six people injured.

The victims were immediately shifted to Balakot Hospital for medical treatment.

