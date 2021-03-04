UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IWMB, Volunteers Lift 2,000kg Trash Amid Trail-2 Cleanup

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

IWMB, volunteers lift 2,000kg trash amid Trail-2 cleanup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) and volunteers on Thursday lifted around 2,000 kilogrammes of trash in100 bags from 20 kilogrammes radius during cleanup at Trail-2 and Damn-e-Koh view point.

The IWMB in its community awareness and mobilization efforts had engaged the local masses to realize their responsibility to keep the trails of Margalla Hills National Park free from plastic pollution.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan said, "my waste my responsibility" was IWMB's motto which it was imparting to the citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad visiting the National Park.

She said the IWMB staff was extensively engaged in ensuring clean and scenic trails of the Margalla Hills National Park where anti-littering measures were strictly implemented on the trails.

She urged the masses to recognize their shared responsibility of keeping the natural clean and scenic and avoid throwing their plastic waste recklessly on the trails.

"It is equally harmful for both humans and wildlife where the latter bear serious consequences after feeding on that plastic waste," she added.

Addressing the ceremony Senior Joint Secretary Syed Mujtaba Hussain thanked the volunteers and civil society for joining the cleanup campaign on the call of IWMB.

He said the National Park was a very rare natural habitat lying close to a Federal capital which the residents of twin cities were using for exercise, spending leisure time, recreation and tourism.

However, some irresponsible tourists visiting national park were creating pollution and throwing their plastic waste into the natural environ particularly plastic bags.

The government had imposed a strict ban against single use polythene bags and had initiated effective enforcement campaign in the nook and corner of the Capital, he added.

Hussain said the ban was first implemented in August, 2019 that came to a halt after the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.

The drive, he said was revived after massive stakeholder negotiations with business community, traders associations and alternate bags manufacturers.

"This time an individual using plastic bags will be fined Rs 5,000 on the spot. People should comply with the ban and create awareness on the bam in their social circles, workplaces, educational institutions and at homes so that plastic bags use is avoided for good," he added.

Tassaduq Bashir Malik from Friends of Islamabad forum also participated the cleanup campaign as volunteer and said it was a civil society respnsbility to transfer clean and green trails of Margalla Hills National Park to its coming generations. "We have to take it's ownership and play our role to manage our waste properly and avoid polluting natural habitat," he added.

The participants were also given reusable eco-friendly bags and t-shirts as a token of thanks and appreciation for joining the cleanup campaign.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Civil Society Bam Rawalpindi August 2019 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

4 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

6 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Starts Working on Preliminary Design of Spa ..

6 minutes ago

Wildlife identification system launched for safety ..

6 minutes ago

Migratory birds start return flight

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.