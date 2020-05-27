Jaffer Express derails near Shikarpur; several passengers receive minor injuries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Several people injured on Tuesday evening when a Rawalpindi-bound train derailed near Shikarpur.

The Rawalpindi-bound Jaffer Express derailed near Shikarpur some of 30 Kilometers away from Rohri Station.

Several passengers received minor injuries as they fell down from their berths after the derailment. Rescue provided first aid to all those who had minor injuries.

The divisional superintendent railways Sukkur directed the authorities concerned to provide better medical facilities to the injured.

The railway engineering team of Rohri Station reached the spot and was removing the derailed coaches from the track to restore the rail service.