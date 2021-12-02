Jamaat-e-Islami to observe Black Day on Dec 3 against bill to amend LG law

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday announced to observe black day across the city on December 3 against the bill recently passed by Sindh Assembly to amend the local government law.

Corner meetings and protests will be held at various places in this connection, said a statement issued here.

In addition, a grand and historic "Karachi Rescue March" will be held on December 12.

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman will and other leaders of the party will participate and address the demonstrations and corner meetings in different parts of the city.