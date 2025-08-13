- Home
- Pakistan
- Japan’s ambassador joins Pakistan in Independence Day festivities with heartfelt message, song
Japan’s Ambassador Joins Pakistan In Independence Day Festivities With Heartfelt Message, Song
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, has extended warm greetings to the government and people of Pakistan on the country’s 78th Independence Day, reaffirming Tokyo’s commitment to a strong and prosperous bilateral partnership.
He, in a video message in connection with August 14 celebrations, Ambassador Akamatsu said, “My dear Pakistani friends, heartiest congratulations to all of you on Pakistan’s Independence Day. Japan stands side by side with you for a strong and prosperous Pakistan.
Happy Independence Day to all of you. Long Live Japan-Pakistan Friendship.”
To mark the occasion, Japanese and Pakistani staff at the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad came together to sing the iconic national song “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan,” symbolizing unity, joy, and the enduring friendship between the two nations.
The gesture added a cultural and personal touch to the diplomatic celebrations, reflecting the depth of people-to-people ties that continue to strengthen relations between Japan and Pakistan.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE
Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life
The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s 78th Independence day celebrated with zeal at China Window3 minutes ago
-
Longest fireworks display marks ‘ Maarka-e-Haq – Jashn-e-Azadi’ celebration at Sindh Governor ..3 minutes ago
-
ID’s rally to be taken out from Quetta Zarghoon Road under auspices of Central Muslim League3 minutes ago
-
Independence, Marka-e-Haq Football festival held in Tank3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP extends Independence Day greetings, urges unity for Pakistan’s prosperity3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Education Minister attends I-Day celebrations at St. Patrick’s High School3 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrates Independence Day with renewed pride, hope: President3 minutes ago
-
Japan’s ambassador joins Pakistan in Independence Day festivities with heartfelt message, song3 minutes ago
-
Public offices' buildings illuminated in celebration of Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq3 minutes ago
-
"Ma'arka-e-Haq MM Alam Cycle Rally" held to mark 78th Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
ZU celebrates 78th Independence Day, "Marka-e-Haq" with great enthusiasm3 minutes ago
-
Flag march held by BWMC to mark 78th Independence Day13 minutes ago