Open Menu

Japan’s Ambassador Joins Pakistan In Independence Day Festivities With Heartfelt Message, Song

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Japan’s ambassador joins Pakistan in Independence Day festivities with heartfelt message, song

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, has extended warm greetings to the government and people of Pakistan on the country’s 78th Independence Day, reaffirming Tokyo’s commitment to a strong and prosperous bilateral partnership.

He, in a video message in connection with August 14 celebrations, Ambassador Akamatsu said, “My dear Pakistani friends, heartiest congratulations to all of you on Pakistan’s Independence Day. Japan stands side by side with you for a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

Happy Independence Day to all of you. Long Live Japan-Pakistan Friendship.”

To mark the occasion, Japanese and Pakistani staff at the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad came together to sing the iconic national song “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan,” symbolizing unity, joy, and the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The gesture added a cultural and personal touch to the diplomatic celebrations, reflecting the depth of people-to-people ties that continue to strengthen relations between Japan and Pakistan.

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

22 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassad ..

Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

22 minutes ago
 Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk ..

Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life

23 minutes ago
 The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

39 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..

1 hour ago
 Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

1 hour ago
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure wi ..

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..

2 hours ago
 SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Indepen ..

SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day

2 hours ago
 British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

2 hours ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ti ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan