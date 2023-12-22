Jinnah: A charismatic leader who crafts Pakistan on world’s map by peaceful democratic struggle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the charismatic leader of the 20th century, whose matchless peaceful and democratic struggle not only changed the world geography in the shape of Pakistan on the globe’s map but also won applause from across the borders.

Renowned US academics, historian and writer Stanley Wolpert, in his famous book ‘Jinnah of Pakistan’ published in 1984 while paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, ” Few individuals significantly alter the course of history.

Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three.”

Similarly, Nehru’s sister Mrs. Vijay Lakshmi Pundit was of the view, “If the Muslim League had 100 Gandhis and 200 Azads and Congress had only one Jinnah, then India would not have been divided.”

These remarks are solid proof that our great leader Quaid e Azam bravely fought the case of Muslims of the sub-continent and achieved historical success in the shape of Pakistan purely through a democratic and peaceful struggle.

The renowned international experts had made a praiseworthy endeavour, to sum up different aspects of the life, personality, and leadership qualities of the great Quaid during the Pakistan Movement, who created a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent on August 14, 1947, within seven years of adoption of the historic Pakistan Resolution at Lahore on March 23, 1940.

Pakistan Resolution had set a clear roadmap for the Muslims of the subcontinent and Quaid-e-Azam materialized it through his visionary leadership.

The father of the Nation had laid always a great emphasis on education and constructive criticism on the government for the sake of improvement and reformation rather than for political and personal gains.

Seeing the charisma and strong determination of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Muslims got united under the flag of All India Muslim League (AIML) founded on December 30, 1906 gave new impetus to the Independence and Pakistan Movement.

The historic movement witnessed further acceleration after the historic Allabad address delivered by the legendary poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal during the 25th annual session of AIML in 1930 in which he outlined a clear vision of an independent state for Muslims majority provinces in northwestern India, thus becoming the first politician to articulate about two nation-theory that Muslims are a distinct nation and deserve political independence.

The independence movement had witnessed further momentum after Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after formally joined the AIML.

Dr. Allama Iqbal became the first politician to articulate the two-nation theory that Muslims were a distinct nation and deserved political independence from other regions and communities of the United India.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah had reorganized AIML by making repeated visits to all muslims majority provinces of the then British India.

Pakistan movement had passed through different phases and finally achieved its practical shape in 1933 during a high-level gathering in London where Chaudhary Rehmat Ali presented the name of Pakistan.

Recalling Rehmat Ali’s famous saying ‘now or never or perish forever,’ Prof Hayat Khan of the Geography Department said the two former students, Aslam Khattak and Inayatullah Khan of Charsadda along with other Muslim leaders endorsed the name of Pakistan. “Pakistan’s name and Allahabad’s historic address had set a clear direction to the Muslims to achieve Pakistan, he said.

He said Quaid-e-Azam had also an immense love for tribesmen Erstwhile FATA for their strong loyalty, supreme sacrifices and consistent support during the Pakistan Movement.

Despite hectic official engagements as the First Governor General of Pakistan, he addressed a Grand Tribal Jira at Governor House, Peshawar on April 17, 1948 .

During his historic address to tribal jirga with the overwhelming representation of tribal people, chieftains, and maliks from all tribal districts, Quaid e Azam highly praised the strong commitment, patriotism and support of tribesmen in the completion of his mission for Pakistan.

He laid great emphasis on education and social economic development of the tribesmen. He considered quality education especially technical education, science and technology as a prerequisite for attaining goals of development and economic prosperity.

Our Quaid told tribesmen that Pakistan has now been created and great responsibility rested on them to work tirelessly for its progress and development.

Regarding minority rights, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in his address to the first constituent assembly of Pakistan on August 11, 1947 said, You are free, you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in the newly born State of Pakistan. You may have an affiliation or if you belong to any sect, religion, caste or creed, that has nothing to do with the affairs and working of the state, the Quaid said clearly.

It is the right time for the people to play their active participatory role for the development and prosperity of Pakistan by strictly following the guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah ie unity, faith and discipline.

The nation is going to celebrate the 148th birthday of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 (Monday) across the country, with traditional zeal and fervour.