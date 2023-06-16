UrduPoint.com

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Sends 8 Female Accused To Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 09:43 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent eight female accused, involved in attacking Jinnah House (Corps Commander's house in Lahore), to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent eight female accused, involved in attacking Jinnah House (Corps Commander's house in Lahore), to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the police produced accused, Sajida Bibi, Faiza, Shumaila Sattar, Aneela Munir, Khalida Hameed, Maria Khan Baloch, Aalia Shaukat and Farrah Nisar, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their 4-day physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted a report and apprised the court about progress made in investigations so far.

He pleaded with the court to grant further remand of the accused for completing the investigations.

However, the court turned down the physical remand plea and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of their remand term.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against PTI leaders and workers for attacking Jinnah House, during May-9 riots.

