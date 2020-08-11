JUI district meeting on Aug 13

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) district meeting will be held at JUI Bahawalpur office on August 13

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) district meeting will be held at JUI Bahawalpur office on August 13.

Qari Muhammad Aslam Advocate, the District Information Secretary of JUI Bahawalpur said that a meeting of the district office-bears of JUI Bahawalpur will be held at the Jamia Siddiqia premises on August 13.

He said that the meeting would discuss agenda including current political situation of the country.