JUI District Meeting On Aug 13

Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:27 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) district meeting will be held at JUI Bahawalpur office on August 13

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) district meeting will be held at JUI Bahawalpur office on August 13.

Qari Muhammad Aslam Advocate, the District Information Secretary of JUI Bahawalpur said that a meeting of the district office-bears of JUI Bahawalpur will be held at the Jamia Siddiqia premises on August 13.

He said that the meeting would discuss agenda including current political situation of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

