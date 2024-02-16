JUI-F Chief Benefited Most From No-confidence Motion Against PTI-led Govt: Kundi
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi Friday said that Jamiat-e-Ulema islam (Fazl) (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had benefited the most from no-confidence motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.
Addressing a press conference here along with PPP leaders Nadeem Afzal Chan and Syed Sibtain Haider Bukhari, he said the JUI-F chief was the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at the time and could have stopped the no-confidence move.
He termed the meeting between a delegation of PTI and the JUI as a “political change”.
Faisal Kundi said the political negotiations between the two parties were `good’ but urged that previous comments should be played on television channels when the PPP and the PML-N made any alliance.
Faisal Kundi said that JUI-F chief had alleged that his party’s mandate was stolen.
“If it was stolen, then who was it given to? To the same delegation who visited him yesterday.”
To a question, he said PPP would will field its own candidates for President, Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate. He said the PPP has pledged support for the PML-N for the prime minister’s election because the country “cannot afford another election right now”, adding there was “no other option”.
“PPP is a majority party in Balochistan Assembly, and the way we’re supporting political parties in Punjab and the Centre, we hope to receive the same support in Balochistan,” he added.
Faisal Kundi said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would soon announce candidates for the position of Chief Ministers in Sindh and Balochistan.
To another question, Faisal Kundi claimed that his mandate was stolen in his home constituency in Dera Ismail Khan in the general elections.
