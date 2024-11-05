Junaid Akbar elected Chairman of NA Committee on Overseas Pakistanis

Junaid Akbar elected as Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Junaid Akbar elected as Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Tuesday.

The committee meeting convened to hold the election of chairman on Tuesday.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry (PML-N) proposed Akbar’s nomination, which was endorsed by Fatahullah Khan (PPP) and other members.

Following his election, committee members congratulated Akbar on his new role, and he expressed gratitude to them for their support and confidence in his leadership.