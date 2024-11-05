Open Menu

Junaid Akbar Elected Chairman Of NA Committee On Overseas Pakistanis

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 10:53 PM

Junaid Akbar elected Chairman of NA Committee on Overseas Pakistanis

Junaid Akbar elected as Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Junaid Akbar elected as Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Tuesday.

The committee meeting convened to hold the election of chairman on Tuesday.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry (PML-N) proposed Akbar’s nomination, which was endorsed by Fatahullah Khan (PPP) and other members.

Following his election, committee members congratulated Akbar on his new role, and he expressed gratitude to them for their support and confidence in his leadership.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 ..

Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested

29 seconds ago
 "The Sufi's Nightingale" book launched

"The Sufi's Nightingale" book launched

31 seconds ago
 2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan

2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan

34 seconds ago
 Pak boxer Waseem announces final eliminator fight

Pak boxer Waseem announces final eliminator fight

2 hours ago
 Kanwal Liaquat, commissioner discuss ways to count ..

Kanwal Liaquat, commissioner discuss ways to counter smog in Multan

1 hour ago
 PNS Zulfiquar visits Port Djibouti during developm ..

PNS Zulfiquar visits Port Djibouti during development on Regional Maritime Secur ..

1 hour ago
2 factories seized for producing unhealthy oil in ..

2 factories seized for producing unhealthy oil in Mirpurkhas

1 hour ago
 Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of Nargis d ..

Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of Nargis domestic violence case

1 hour ago
 KPRA completes first phase of enforcement drive

KPRA completes first phase of enforcement drive

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK, Chaudhr ..

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq condemns Jammu m ..

1 hour ago
 KP Govt plans to solarize public offices

KP Govt plans to solarize public offices

1 hour ago
 Ahsan for roadmap to implement Gwadar Master Plan ..

Ahsan for roadmap to implement Gwadar Master Plan in three years

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan