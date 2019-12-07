Junaid Jamshed remembered on 3rd death anniversary

Renowned former singer, religious scholar and Naat Khwan Junaid Jamshed was remembered on his 3rd death anniversary on Saturday

Junaid Jamshed was born in Karachi on 3rd September 1964. He had briefly worked as a civilian contractor and engineer for Pakistan Air Force before turning into a singer, His father Jamshed Akber Khan was a retired Group Captain in Pakistan Air Force.

Junaid formed a pop music band 'Vital Signs' and lead the band as a singer.Vital Signs gained immense worldwide popularity during the 90s, with their songs like 'Aitebaar', 'goray rang ka zamana', 'Dil Ki Baat' Dil Dil Pakistan and Sanwali saloni.

His singing career was booming and he toured the whole world to show his talent in live concerts,but after entertaining the pop music lovers for fifteen years, In 2004 Junaid officially had left the music industry for the sake of understanding the true spirit of islam at the peak of his career.

He went on a mission of preaching the correct paths of the religion to the residents of Chitral where he died in a horrible crash when PIA flight PK-661 of aircraft ATR-42 turboprop plane crashed near Havelian with 47 passengers and crew members on-board along with Junaid Jamshed and his wife.

His fans and followers paid huge tributes to him and prayed for his eternal peace.