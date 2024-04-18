Open Menu

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Hashim Kakar Appointed PHC, BHC Chief Justices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday notified the appointment of Acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Ishtiaq Ibrahim, as PHC Chief Justice and Acting Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar as BHC Chief Justice

The ministry, in its notifications, said that the appointments were made by the President of Pakistan in exercise of the powers conferred under clause (1) of Article 193 of the Constitution with effect from the date hey would take oath of their offices.

Similarly, the Law Ministry also notified the appointment of three additional judges Justice Fazal Subhan, Justice Shahid Khan and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal as the PHC judges.

