UrduPoint.com

Kanju Lauds Law Enforcement Agencies Personnel For Maintaining Law, Order During Long March

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Kanju lauds law enforcement agencies personnel for maintaining law, order during Long March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Kanju on Thursday lauded the personnel of police and all others law enforcement agencies for ensuring law and order during PTI Long March.

He sympathized with all those police officials who sustained injuries during the Long March, said a statement issued here.

He also directed for provision of best medical treatment to the injured personnel of law enforcement agencies.

The minister not only regularly monitored the situation during the Long March, but also remained in touch with concerned quarters.

Related Topics

Injured Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Law And Order Long March All Best

Recent Stories

Pakistani Gov't Authorizes Deployment of Troops in ..

Pakistani Gov't Authorizes Deployment of Troops in Islamabad 'Red Zone' Amid Mas ..

51 minutes ago
 Politics of sit-ins detrimental to country's progr ..

Politics of sit-ins detrimental to country's progress: PM

1 hour ago
 Imran gives six-day time to govt to dissolve assem ..

Imran gives six-day time to govt to dissolve assemblies

2 hours ago
 Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

2 hours ago
 Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Resear ..

Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Research in Indonesia Despite Lab Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local ..

Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.