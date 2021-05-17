UrduPoint.com
Karachi Resumes Its Normalcy After A Week Long Break

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:48 PM

The hustle and bustle peculiar to Karachi was witnessed to had resumed since Monday mid-day in the metropolitan city, after almost a week long Eid holidays during which vast majority of the citizens had opted for a voluntary lockdown, restricting themselves to their homes

It was since early morning that public buses, wagons and other means of transportation started plying in adequate numbers.

Rickshaws being run on seat to seat basis, with little surprise, did surpass all the other available options as have emerged to be the most affordable means of mobility for the citizens with limited source of income.

Attendance at most of the private offices was normal, as many who had their Eid out of Karachi did ensure reaching back during the past two days following the festival as inter-city buses and train service were resumed.

Vacations were adequate enough providing us with ample opportunity to be with our loved ones, said Abdul Wasay working as Superintendent at KWSB.

As per government decision educational institutions are to remain closed for another few days hence no regular traffic jams registered around schools and colleges in the morning and afternoon could be registered.

Consequent to decision of the NCOC that all shopping and commercial centers will remain open till 8:00 pm, many of the shops of varied categories were found open since 10:30 hours in the morning,however, due to hot weather condition the number of buyers was not much - as compared to any other normal day.

The predicted heat wave in the city, for today and tomorrow, can definitely prevent women and children coming out of their homes during these two days and shopping spree may not regain its regular momentum, said said Mohammad Atiq, running a shop for bridal clothes and accessories in Panorama Shopping Center, Saddar.

Mentioning that three months in between Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha are considered to be wedding season in most parts of the country as people prefer to have it prior to Muharram and Safar, the retailer said he does expect good business in this period.

Very hopeful that things would be good in the coming days, Atiq in reply to a question said he firmly believes that SOPs are for common good of all as the viral infection can only be prevented through adequate distancing, use of masks and sanitizers besides frequent hand washing where and when possible.

"Our association of shopkeepers in very clear on this and we do expect strict compliance on part of our customers but factually do face a certain resistance under the pretext of suffocation," he said.

