Karachi's Power Related Issues To Be Taken Up At Federal Level; Khurram Dastagir

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir on Wednesday said the concerns of the citizens of Karachi regarding power supply and its tariffs would be discussed at the federal level and all-out measures would be taken to provide relief in this regard

Talking to official media after holding a meeting with KE management at the KE head office, he said the government was taking steps to address the issue of non-payment of bills and power theft so that the consumers who pay bills should not face power shortages.

The minister said the concerns were expressed by the MQM leadership on behalf of citizens of Karachi that since KE was a private power distribution company, it had no role in the circular debts of the country, so the KE should not charge the consumers in this respect.

He said the government was taking all-out measures for ensuring a smooth power supply across the country.

Khurram Dastagir said the meeting discussed different matters including better and uninterrupted power supply to the citizens, regularity in supply system, issues pertaining to supply in different areas, policies of KE and others.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM Pakistan Member Rabita Committee and former federal minister Farooq Sattar said the federal minister for Energy had assured to raise the issues of Karachiites regarding power supply at the federal level.

He said KE was a private entity so it shouldn't be allowed to charge in respect of circular debts, and citizens be provided relief.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Ameen-ul-Haque, MQM Pakistan Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal and management of KE was also present on the occasion.

