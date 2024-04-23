Kashmir Delegations, GB Councils Members Calls On Engr Amir Muqam
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Kashmir delegations and Gilgit Baltistan Councils’ members called on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) separately here at the Ministry on Tuesday.
They felicitated Engr Amir Muqam on assuming his charge as federal minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, said a press release.
During the meetings, matters pertaining to Kashmir Council and Gilgit Baltistan Council, development projects and problems faced by the masses were discussed in detail.
Speaking on the occasion, Engr Amir Muqam said that Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan would extend all out cooperation for resolving problems faced by the local populace of the country’s northern region.
He said that working relationships between Federal and Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan governments would be improved further.
The minister also vowed to work for the welfare, development and prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Earlier, a delegation led by President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chapter Shah Ghulam Qadir called on Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam here at the Ministry.
On this occasion, the Central Vice Presidents of PML-N Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz, Raja Naseer Ahmad Khan, Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Hafiz Ahmad Raza Qadri and Deputy Secretary General Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi and member of the Central Council Professor Owais Bin Wasi were also present.
In the meeting, issues of mutual interest and the current political situation in the region were discussed in detail.
