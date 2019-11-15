Kashmir issue moving towards its resolution:Ali Amin Gandapur

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said that Pakistan has effectively highlighted the issue of Kashmir at all international forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said that Pakistan has effectively highlighted the issue of Kashmir at all international forums.

Addressing a seminar on Kashmir, he said Kashmir issue has been sensitized across the world due to Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government's effective diplomacy.

He said the issue of Kashmir is moving towards its resolution now. He assured the government's commitment to go to any extent to help realize the dreams of Kashmiris of getting freedom from Indian yolk.

He said the government, nation and armed forces of Pakistan fully stand by their Kashmiri brethren.

Gandapur said Kashmiris have been fighting their just cause of right to self-determination for the last 72 years.

He said India despite its barbaric campaign against the innocent population of Kashmir could not subdue their voice of freedom.

The minister also appreciated the sacrifices given by the Kashmiris for Kashmir cause.

He asked the international human rights organizations to openly speak against human rights violations in India occupied Kashmir.

The Ministry thanked China, Malaysia and Turkey for supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue.