Kashmiris, Persistent In Their Just Struggle For Right To Self-determination: APHC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Tuesday reaffirmed that Kashmiri people continue their just and legitimate struggle for the fundamental right to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, emphasized that the Kashmiri people’s freedom movement, rooted in their undeniable rights, has been recognized globally as a legitimate and just cause.
He further pointed out that the United Nations Security Council, through multiple resolutions, has unequivocally affirmed the Kashmiri people’s inalienable right to self-determination.
Minhas also expressed deep concern over the continued illegal detentions of political leaders, activists, and ordinary citizens, with thousands of Kashmiris still being held in illegal confinement.
He denounced the misuse of draconian laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), under which false charges are being leveled against Kashmiri detainees.
The APHC condemned arbitrary detentions and political reprisals in Kashmir, terming them human rights violations, and demanded the immediate release of all political prisoners.
Minhas reiterated the Kashmiri people’s unwavering commitment to pursue their struggle for freedom from Indian occupation.
He further condemned India’s attempts to malign the Kashmir freedom movement by associating it with terrorism through false flag operations and baseless propaganda. He made it clear that such tactics would never succeed in achieving India’s nefarious objectives.
The APHC urged the international community to stand in solidarity with the Kashmir people’s just struggle and fulfill its responsibilities concerning a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, as pledged by the United Nations.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC orders to remove Chairman PTA from post1 minute ago
-
Washed out but not defeated: Swat farmers rebuild trout farms as winter looms1 minute ago
-
Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference held at UoT with reverence1 minute ago
-
Dar calls for coordinated effort to ensure predictable gas supplies1 minute ago
-
PBF, Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization to address border trade challenges2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris, persistent in their just struggle for right to self-determination: APHC2 minutes ago
-
PAL hosts book launch ceremony of renowned author Gul Mohammad Betab11 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees11 minutes ago
-
IHC appoints Justice Raja Inaam as head of anti-harassment committee12 minutes ago
-
SC clarifies security protocols to extent of widows of retired judges12 minutes ago
-
CM orders elimination of dacoits in katcha area during flood season22 minutes ago
-
Randhawa inspects progress on T-Chowk flyover, stresses timely completion22 minutes ago