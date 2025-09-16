Open Menu

Kashmiris, Persistent In Their Just Struggle For Right To Self-determination: APHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Kashmiris, persistent in their just struggle for right to self-determination: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Tuesday reaffirmed that Kashmiri people continue their just and legitimate struggle for the fundamental right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, emphasized that the Kashmiri people’s freedom movement, rooted in their undeniable rights, has been recognized globally as a legitimate and just cause.

He further pointed out that the United Nations Security Council, through multiple resolutions, has unequivocally affirmed the Kashmiri people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

Minhas also expressed deep concern over the continued illegal detentions of political leaders, activists, and ordinary citizens, with thousands of Kashmiris still being held in illegal confinement.

He denounced the misuse of draconian laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), under which false charges are being leveled against Kashmiri detainees.

The APHC condemned arbitrary detentions and political reprisals in Kashmir, terming them human rights violations, and demanded the immediate release of all political prisoners.

Minhas reiterated the Kashmiri people’s unwavering commitment to pursue their struggle for freedom from Indian occupation.

He further condemned India’s attempts to malign the Kashmir freedom movement by associating it with terrorism through false flag operations and baseless propaganda. He made it clear that such tactics would never succeed in achieving India’s nefarious objectives.

The APHC urged the international community to stand in solidarity with the Kashmir people’s just struggle and fulfill its responsibilities concerning a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, as pledged by the United Nations.

