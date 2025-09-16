PBF, Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization To Address Border Trade Challenges
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) In a significant step toward strengthening bilateral economic relations, Maqbool Alam Noori, Secretary General of the Pakistan business Forum (PBF) Balochistan, held a high-level meeting with Mr. Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), in Tehran.
The meeting focused on resolving critical challenges affecting cross-border and transit trade between the two neighboring countries, said press release issued here on Tuesday.
The discussions primarily addressed operational and infrastructure-related bottlenecks at the Gabd-Rimdan border crossing, a vital trade gateway between Pakistan’s Balochistan province and Iran.
Both sides expressed a strong commitment to improving trade facilitation and enhancing cooperation in key areas impacting daily trade operations.
“Our goal is to create a seamless and efficient trade environment that benefits both our nations,” said Mr. Noori saying that we are working closely with our Iranian counterparts to address practical issues such as road connectivity, customs clearance, and border logistics that directly affect traders.
Mr. Dehghan Dehnavi emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to unlock the economic potential of the region.
“This meeting is a testament to the strong will on both sides to enhance our economic partnership,” he stated and added that by focusing on the improvement of border infrastructure and resolving transit trade issues, we could significantly increase bilateral trade volumes and contribute to regional prosperity.
The two sides agreed on the urgent need to upgrade logistical and transportation networks to ensure the smooth flow of goods across the border.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to a long-term strategy for promoting cross-border commerce, improving customs procedures, and encouraging private sector engagement.
The meeting forms part of a broader initiative involving ongoing dialogues between Pakistani and Iranian stakeholders, aimed at transforming shared economic goals into actionable outcomes.
Both parties expressed optimism that these efforts would lay the foundation for a robust and sustainable trade corridor, which would not only serve the interests of both nations but also contribute to regional economic stability and cooperation.
