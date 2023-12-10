Open Menu

Kashmiris' To Continue Struggle Till Achievement Of Their Cherished Goal Of Freedom From Indian Occupation: AJK PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2023 | 08:00 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 10 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that India was committing serious violations of human rights in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir State.

Prime Minister Haq expressed these views while addressing a seminar, which was organised by Kashmir Policy Research Institute to mark world human rights day in the Federal metropolis on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that India can not suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle by the dint of force.

He said that the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for right to self determination would continue till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from the Indian occupation.Referring to the Kashmiris' unwavering commitment to the noble cause, he said, "The torch of freedom shall remain alight as long as a single Kashmiri is alive".

He said that Kashmiris can go to any extent to get their motherland freed from Indian occupation. He said that the price of freedom has to be paid with blood. "The freedom is something that cannot be achieved through any intellectual debate", he said.

Citing to rising ties of xenophobia, religious extremism and persecution of religious minorities in the Indian society and utter disregard for human rights, the PM said, " Human rights and values flourish in societies where humanity is alive".

While condemning induction of a regime of new laws in Kashmir by the Indian government, he said that these laws were meant to change the region's demography and to convert Muslim majority into a minority in Kashmir. He said that India must realize that it cannot hold the Kashmiri nation hostage for a long on the basis of oppression.

India, he said, was trying to mislead the world.Drawing parallels between the sufferings of the Palestinians and Kashmiri people, the PM said that like Palestinians the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir also suffer at the hands of the Indian imperialism.

He said that India has been grossly violating the human rights in IoK. Referring to Nelson Mandela's decades ' long struggle that culminated successful, the PM said that the day was not far when the people of Kashmir would achieve their cherished goal. He said that ups and downs have been an integral part of every nation's life."What happened in East Timor and Sudan is also in front of us", he said.

About India's arrogance and hostile approach, he said, that there was no room for disappointment.He said that there was no comparison between Occupied Kashmir and Azad Kashmir.

"There is not a single political prisoner in Azad Kashmir", he maintained. "We have defeated India everywhere", he said, adding that Pakistan gave a befitting response to India when it resorted to misadventure in February 2019."Pakistan will give same kind of response if India plans a misadventure in future", he said. He said that the Pakistan armed forces were the real defenders of the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country. Whenever there are elections in India, the Indian government creates a war hysteria on the LoC", the PM said.

The seminar was attended and addressed by Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan, Ambassador Naila Chauhan, Dean of Islamic University Social Sciences Dr. Amna Mehmood, KIIR chief Altaf Hussain Wani and several others. ENDS/ APP AHR.

