Kashmiris would never surrender before Indian oppression: AJK PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Jan 07 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that Kashmiris would never surrender before Indian oppression and its belligerent occupation.

Addressing a mammoth gathering in Kotli, Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday, the AJK premier, while terming the right of self-determination as an inalienable right of the people of Kashmir, said that the ongoing liberation struggle against India would continue until the people of the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir achieve their cherished goal for which they have offered unprecedented sacrifices.

He said that all the political, religious and military leadership of the country was united on the issue of Kashmir. He said the bond between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan was such that no one could even think of betraying the Kashmir cause. Referring to Gen. Asim Munir's maiden address at Kakul, the PM said that during his speech the army chief had fairly and comprehensively articulated Pakistan's long-standing position on the issue of Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister said that the army chief's statement generated a wave of optimism across the line of control besides boosting the morale of the Kashmiri people on both sides of the dividing line. Highlighting the importance of the ongoing freedom struggle in IoK, the PM said that turning away from the Kashmir movement would be tantamount to jeopardizing our own existence.

"Our entire system owes Kashmir's freedom struggle", the PM said, adding that Kashmiris were ready to sacrifice everything to defend the right to self-determination, which was guaranteed to them by the international community.The Prime Minister said that the new generation must stay connected to the history of their homeland.

He asked the youth to give priority to the freedom movement and donot turn away from the ideology of their ancestors.

Referring to the historic resolution, which was adopted by the Kashmiri leadership on 19 July 1947, the PM said that Kashmiris had decided to join Pakistan months before its creation.

He made it clear that Kashmiris would not succumb to India's pressure tactics.He said that Kashmiris were fully committed to materialize this idea, which was envisioned by their forefathers.He said that development of the state and the welfare of the common people was no doubt central to the coalition government's policy, but Kashmir's ongoing freedom movement tops the government's list of priorities. The PM also paid rich tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for protecting the country's ideological and geographical frontiers.

Anwaar said that Kashmiris enjoy allout political, diplomatic and moral support of the entire Pakistani nation and its armed forces. He said that a befitting response would be given to India if it resorted to any misadventure again. The PM said that he has raised his voice for the rights of the people of Azad Kashmir at every forum. He said that a committee under the chairmanship of Federal ministers had been constituted, which he said would hopefully resolve all the problems.

The gathering was also attended and addressed by leader of the opposition Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, PPP leader Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin, former Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Convenor Hurriyat Conference Mahmood Saghar, Secretary General Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Government Ministers Malik Zafar, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Mian Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Akhlaq, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chaudhry Amir Yasin and several others.