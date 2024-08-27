Khadija Shah to lead PTI’s election analysis and management cell as communication strategist

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced appointment of Khadija Shah as the national lead for strategic communications and outreach for the Election Analysis and Management Cell (EAMC).

Taking to X, PTI made the announcement.

Khadija Shah’s appointment was made on August 2.

Khadija Shah, who is the creative force behind the fashion brand Élan, was previously arrested following the May 9 unrest. She was charged with vandalism and rioting but was granted bail in December 2023. In April 2024, an anti-terrorism court dismissed bailable warrants against her, although new warrants were issued in relation to another case from the May 9 incidents.

In July, Shah publicly renounced her U.

S. citizenship after being offered a reserved seat for women in the National Assembly by the party’s chairman, Imran Khan. Under Pakistani law, individuals with dual citizenship are not eligible to serve in Parliament.

The PTI recently approached the Supreme Court to ensure enforcement of a July 12 ruling concerning reserved seats, urging the court to dismiss a request by the Election Commission of Pakistan to revisit the decision.

Shah is among PTI's members of the National Assembly awaiting the resolution of the dispute regarding reserved seats. According to the notification issued today, Salman Amjad, head of PTI's EAMC, has officially designated her to lead the strategic communications and outreach efforts.