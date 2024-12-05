Open Menu

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar Honey Trap Case: ATC Dismisses Bail Plea Of Co-accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed the bail application of a co-accused in the Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar honey trap case for being withdrawn.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings on the post-arrest bail application, filed by the accused, Falak Sher.

During the hearing, the prosecution requested the court to dismiss the bail application, stating that the case challan (charge sheet) had already been submitted. The petitioner’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the bail application on behalf of his client. Subsequently, the court dismissed the bail application as withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the court also initiated trial proceedings against 12 accused in the honey trap case.

The court distributed copies of the challan among the accused and indicated that they would be indicted during the next hearing, scheduled for December 12.

The accused, including Amna Urooj, Hassan Shah, Falak Sher, Tanveer Ahmad Qaiser, and others, were produced in court after being brought from jail.

The prosecution had submitted the challan against the accused, alleging their guilt in the case.

The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar came to light in early July, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police. The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused, including Amna Urooj, based on a complaint, filed by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

