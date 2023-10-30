Open Menu

“Khuli Kachehri” To Be Held Oct 31 In Sanghar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Under the special directives of the Sindh government, “Khuli Katchehri” will be held at the Deputy Commissioner office on October 31, 2023, in Sanghar to address complaints regarding the Treasury Office.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner's office on Monday, Khuli Katcheri will take place at the DC office at 10:30 am on Tuesday to address complaints related to the treasury office Sanghar. Deputy Inspector General of the Treasury Department Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh and all other relevant officials will attend the hearing.

On this occasion, orders will be issued to resolve the grievances of the concerned retired employees on the spot. According to a handout, the comprehensive report of the open court will also be presented to the Sindh government.

