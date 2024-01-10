Khurram Tariq says measures being taken for cultural development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Board of Management Committee Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division Dr. Khurram Tariq said on Wednesday all possible measures were being taken for cultural development of the district, along with making literary sittings and air-conditioned system active at the arts council

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) President Board of Management Committee Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division Dr. Khurram Tariq said on Wednesday all possible measures were being taken for cultural development of the district, along with making literary sittings and air-conditioned system active at the arts council.

He said all energies would be utilised to highlight historical heritage of Faisalabad division. Poets, writers and people linked with art were very important and their welfare is the first priority, he added.

Dr. Khurram Tariq, who is also President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was presiding over the second meeting of the board here. Director Faisalabad Arts Council gave a detailed briefing on the proposed cultural activities of the Arts Council while suggestions were also taken from other members in this regard.

The committee reiterated making the literary session and art gallery fully functional by connecting people with it.

A quarterly newsletter and report based on the Arts Council's performance would also be published.

The ongoing art classes in the arts council would be advertised through social media, cable and other means.

Other members including Director Public Relations Khurshid Jilani, renowned travel correspondent Dr. Jafar Hasan Mubarak, Ibad Ali (singer), Prof. Tehmina Afzal, Ahmed Niazi (well-known dramatist) and Assistant Director Local Government were present.

Members of the committee strongly supported actions taken by the Arts Council administration in holding frequent meetings.