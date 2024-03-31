Kite Flying, Strings Sale Banned For 2 Months To Save Lives In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput has imposed a two-month ban on kite-flying as preemptive measure to tragic incidents related to deadly loose kite strings and ensure the safety of citizens.
According to private news channel, the commissioner said that Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the production, sale, and operation of kites have been prohibited throughout the city from March 30 to May 29.
He said this decision was made in response to the use of hazardous metal strings during kite flying, posing significant risks to the safety of citizens.
The commissioner said that eight people have been injured so far due to kite flying accidents. Recent incidents of injuries caused by kite-flying metal strings have prompted authorities to enforce the ban.
“Kite-flying can prove extremely dangerous for citizens, and this step has been taken to safeguard the valuable lives of citizens,” the commissioner said.
