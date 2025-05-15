KMU Organizes Enthusiastic Celebration of International Nurses Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Nursing Sciences organized a vibrant celebration of International Nurses Day to pay tribute to the invaluable services of nurses.

The day is observed annually around the globe in honor of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

The event’s chief guest was VC KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq , while other distinguished guests included Mr. Fazal Maula, Member of Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ms. Akhtar Bano, Director Nursing at DGHS KP, Prof. Dr. Dildar Muhammad, Dean of Nursing Sciences at KMU, and Dr. Najma Naz, Director Institute of Nursing Sciences.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq stated that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the ideal doctor-to-nurse ratio should be 1:4.

Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul Haq emphasized that KMU is committed not only to increasing the number of nursing professionals but also to maintaining high standards in nursing education.

He termed the establishment of a dedicated Faculty of Nursing at KMU as a major milestone and congratulated Dr. Dildar Muhammad on his appointment as Dean of the faculty.

He added that nurses are ambassadors of their noble profession, their dedication, hard work, and passion are the keys to success.

He also cautioned that granting affiliations to non-professional institutions may compromise the quality of nursing education. Only professional universities like KMU have the capacity to meet modern healthcare challenges while ensuring academic excellence.

Other speakers highlighted the theme of International Nurses Day 2025: “Our Nurses. Our Future.”