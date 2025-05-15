KMU Organizes Enthusiastic Celebration Of International Nurses Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Nursing Sciences organized a vibrant celebration of International Nurses Day to pay tribute to the invaluable services of nurses.
The day is observed annually around the globe in honor of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.
The event’s chief guest was VC KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq , while other distinguished guests included Mr. Fazal Maula, Member of Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ms. Akhtar Bano, Director Nursing at DGHS KP, Prof. Dr. Dildar Muhammad, Dean of Nursing Sciences at KMU, and Dr. Najma Naz, Director Institute of Nursing Sciences.
Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq stated that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the ideal doctor-to-nurse ratio should be 1:4.
Prof.
Dr. Zia Ul Haq emphasized that KMU is committed not only to increasing the number of nursing professionals but also to maintaining high standards in nursing education.
He termed the establishment of a dedicated Faculty of Nursing at KMU as a major milestone and congratulated Dr. Dildar Muhammad on his appointment as Dean of the faculty.
He added that nurses are ambassadors of their noble profession, their dedication, hard work, and passion are the keys to success.
He also cautioned that granting affiliations to non-professional institutions may compromise the quality of nursing education. Only professional universities like KMU have the capacity to meet modern healthcare challenges while ensuring academic excellence.
Other speakers highlighted the theme of International Nurses Day 2025: “Our Nurses. Our Future.”
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Car-lifter dies, 2 escape after shootout with New Town Police10 minutes ago
-
Punjab boosts emergency preparedness, launches civil defence initiatives10 minutes ago
-
“One for Eight Billion” intends to usher era of inclusive global peace building: Dr. Suleri20 minutes ago
-
10 accused arrested with 10 kg drugs20 minutes ago
-
3 brothers killed as tractor hits rickshaw in Taunsa20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan and UK step up cooperation against Illegal immigration & online child harassment30 minutes ago
-
FC soldiers foil terrorist attack in Hangu, Interior Minister Praises Bravery30 minutes ago
-
Dera Division Commissioner stresses resource utilization for public order30 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet salutes armed forces for foiling Indian aggression30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan holds trials at NUML to promote inclusion through sports40 minutes ago
-
District admin reaffirms commitment to supporting survivors of SGBV40 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrest suspect in vehicle parts theft case, recover stolen items and getaway vehicle40 minutes ago