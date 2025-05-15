FC Soldiers Foil Terrorist Attack In Hangu, Interior Minister Praises Bravery
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the bravery and professionalism of Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel after they successfully foiled a terrorist attack by Khariji militants at the Torawari check post in Hangu district.
According to official sources, a group of militants attempted to launch a surprise attack on the check post late at night. However, the alert and courageous FC soldiers responded immediately, forcing the attackers to flee after a brief exchange of fire.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his pride in the swift and effective action taken by the FC troops. "The brave sons of FC repelled the attack with great courage and professionalism. Their timely response prevented a major tragedy and exposed the evil intentions of the terrorists," he said.
He further added, "The FC personnel who defended the check post are the true heroes of the nation. We are proud of their dedication and valor. They have once again proven their commitment to protecting the country and its people."
The Interior Minister congratulated the entire FC team involved in the operation and said they are worthy of the highest praise. "I extend heartfelt congratulations to the whole team. They deserve full recognition and appreciation for their service."
Security forces have launched a search operation in the surrounding areas to track down the fleeing militants. The situation in the area remains under control.
This incident highlights the ongoing threat of terrorism in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the constant vigilance of Pakistan’s security forces in maintaining peace and security across the country.
