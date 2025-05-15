FSC students buckle under pressure in south Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A growing number of students enrolled in the Faculty of Science (FSc) in south Punjab undergo severe mental stress due to rising expectations from families, teachers, and society.

Caught between limited resources and high ambitions, many students silently suffer from anxiety and depression and make repeated efforts to achieve goals.

In cities like Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and even in smaller towns like Layyah and Vehari, thousands of students begin their FSC journey with hopes of becoming doctors or engineers. However, the pressure to secure over 94% marks often takes a heavy toll. Parents invest heavily in tuition centers and academies, while students are made to believe that failure to get into a top medical or engineering college would be the end of their future. Although there are too many fields, said Dr Kashif Hashmi while taking to APP. He hinted that they could get admissions in physiotherapy , Pharma D and some others.

Another doctor Arif Hameed Bhatti suggested that parents should not force their children. After becoming doctors, they have to work round the clock through out their life.He however urged parent to keep encouraging their kids and do not let them fell pray to depression.

Ismahir, a girl student from Vehari , shared her struggle. “I study almost 10 hours a day. Even a slight drop in marks leads to panic. My parents think only MBBS or engineering is success. No one talks about options like IT or social sciences.” She said she has developed sleep problems and often feels numb during exams. However, she is trying hard to become doctor.

Israr Ahmed, a teacher in Khanewal also spoke and stated that sometimes students themselves took admission in FSc however after it they faced difficulties.

However, In South Punjab, where access to psychological counseling in educational institutions is almost non-existent, such students are left to fight their emotional battles alone. While urban centers like Lahore and Karachi are slowly introducing mental health resources in schools and colleges, the situation in South Punjab remains neglected.

Israr added, many students turn to self-medication or energy drinks to cope with the fatigue caused by excessive studying. In some institutions the teachers are instructed to push students for results. The school’s reputation depends on board toppers. But no one asks if the child is mentally okay.”

Social media also plays a damaging role. Students compare themselves with online toppers or study influencers, creating a false sense of inadequacy. For girls, the burden is even heavier. Apart from academic success, they face family expectations around marriage, modest behavior, and domestic responsibilities.

Despite the clear signs, there is no serious policy-level intervention. Experts believe that the time has come to rethink the narrow definition of success. “Not every student can become a doctor or engineer,” said Dr. Shanza, a psychologist. “We need to normalize alternate careers and create safe spaces where students can talk about stress.”

Until then, many FSC students in South Punjab will continue to hide their struggles behind smiling report cards, pretending everything is fine while quietly breaking inside, she concluded.