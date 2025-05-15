FSC Students Buckle Under Pressure In South Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A growing number of students enrolled in the Faculty of Science (FSc) in south Punjab undergo severe mental stress due to rising expectations from families, teachers, and society.
Caught between limited resources and high ambitions, many students silently suffer from anxiety and depression and make repeated efforts to achieve goals.
In cities like Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and even in smaller towns like Layyah and Vehari, thousands of students begin their FSC journey with hopes of becoming doctors or engineers. However, the pressure to secure over 94% marks often takes a heavy toll. Parents invest heavily in tuition centers and academies, while students are made to believe that failure to get into a top medical or engineering college would be the end of their future. Although there are too many fields, said Dr Kashif Hashmi while taking to APP. He hinted that they could get admissions in physiotherapy , Pharma D and some others.
Another doctor Arif Hameed Bhatti suggested that parents should not force their children. After becoming doctors, they have to work round the clock through out their life.He however urged parent to keep encouraging their kids and do not let them fell pray to depression.
Ismahir, a girl student from Vehari , shared her struggle. “I study almost 10 hours a day. Even a slight drop in marks leads to panic. My parents think only MBBS or engineering is success. No one talks about options like IT or social sciences.” She said she has developed sleep problems and often feels numb during exams. However, she is trying hard to become doctor.
Israr Ahmed, a teacher in Khanewal also spoke and stated that sometimes students themselves took admission in FSc however after it they faced difficulties.
However, In South Punjab, where access to psychological counseling in educational institutions is almost non-existent, such students are left to fight their emotional battles alone. While urban centers like Lahore and Karachi are slowly introducing mental health resources in schools and colleges, the situation in South Punjab remains neglected.
Israr added, many students turn to self-medication or energy drinks to cope with the fatigue caused by excessive studying. In some institutions the teachers are instructed to push students for results. The school’s reputation depends on board toppers. But no one asks if the child is mentally okay.”
Social media also plays a damaging role. Students compare themselves with online toppers or study influencers, creating a false sense of inadequacy. For girls, the burden is even heavier. Apart from academic success, they face family expectations around marriage, modest behavior, and domestic responsibilities.
Despite the clear signs, there is no serious policy-level intervention. Experts believe that the time has come to rethink the narrow definition of success. “Not every student can become a doctor or engineer,” said Dr. Shanza, a psychologist. “We need to normalize alternate careers and create safe spaces where students can talk about stress.”
Until then, many FSC students in South Punjab will continue to hide their struggles behind smiling report cards, pretending everything is fine while quietly breaking inside, she concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Car-lifter dies, 2 escape after shootout with New Town Police2 minutes ago
-
Punjab boosts emergency preparedness, launches civil defence initiatives2 minutes ago
-
“One for Eight Billion” intends to usher era of inclusive global peace building: Dr. Suleri12 minutes ago
-
10 accused arrested with 10 kg drugs12 minutes ago
-
3 brothers killed as tractor hits rickshaw in Taunsa12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan and UK step up cooperation against Illegal immigration & online child harassment22 minutes ago
-
FC soldiers foil terrorist attack in Hangu, Interior Minister Praises Bravery22 minutes ago
-
Dera Division Commissioner stresses resource utilization for public order22 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet salutes armed forces for foiling Indian aggression22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan holds trials at NUML to promote inclusion through sports32 minutes ago
-
District admin reaffirms commitment to supporting survivors of SGBV32 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrest suspect in vehicle parts theft case, recover stolen items and getaway vehicle32 minutes ago