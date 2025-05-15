“One for Eight Billion” intends to usher era of inclusive global peace building: Dr. Suleri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri on Thursday said without women’s leadership, the cycle of conflict continues, whereas the One for Eight billion is not just about a woman in the UN’s top job rather it’s about rewriting the rules of leadership for the 21st century.

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with Southern Voice held an exclusive policy briefing with the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) to support the “One for Eight Billion” campaign — a global movement calling for the election of the first female United Nations Secretary-General, said a press release.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri underscored the historical under representation of women in executive leadership globally. “Out of 195 countries, only about 25 to 28 are led by women — a stark reflection of deep-rooted systemic marginalization,” he stated.

“Since its inception, the UN has never had a woman Secretary-General. Our campaign, ‘One for Eight Billion’, is about changing that — not just symbolically, but to usher in an era of inclusive global peace building. Women understand the human cost of war like no one else.”

Dr. Suleri lauded South Asia’s legacy of powerful women leaders — from Benazir Bhutto to Indira Gandhi, Sirimavo Bandaranaike, Khalida Zia and Sheikh Hasina — as proof that the region has produced globally respected women in leadership despite sociopolitical challenges.

He emphasized that the SDPI has had longstanding cooperation with the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, calling it “the first resort” for addressing social

policy issues. He also highlighted SDPI’s proposed amendments to the Election Commission Act 2019, aimed at increasing women's participation in electoral processes.

Secretary WPC, MNA Shahida Rehmani opened the session with a warm welcome, applauding SDPI’s continued efforts and called for institutional mechanisms to ensure that women are not only part of political parties but are also empowered to influence party agendas.

Senator Fawzia Arshad pointed out the shortcomings in policy implementation. “20% representation in assemblies is not enough,” she said. “Women are often sidelined, given weak Constituencies, and denied development funds. We need mentorship and organizational support to break these barriers.”

MNA Syeda Shehla Raza voiced concerns about enforcement of the five percent women quota in direct elections. “Despite mobilizing political movements, women are kept out of decision-making circles. We need robust gender budgeting and localized support systems like NADRA registration centers for women.”

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, in her closing remarks, described the briefing as “a propitious effort” and called for 50% representation for women across all political parties.

PPP MNA Dr. Shazia Sobia Somroo advocated for increased coordination among stakeholders and highlighted the importance of girls’ education, especially in rural areas. “Public service always pays back a political leader,” she affirmed.

The “One for Eight Billion” campaign is a joint initiative of civil society groups and think tanks across the globe to push for a woman to lead the UN in its next Secretary-General selection. As a campaign partner, SDPI plays a key role in organizing local and national dialogues, promoting research, and engaging policymakers.

Campaign partners, including SDPI, are committed to mobilizing regional stakeholders and advocating for gender equity without compensation — purely as a principled stand for a more inclusive and peaceful global order.