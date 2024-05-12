Kohat Police Arrested 18 Suspects Including Two Drug Dealers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Eighteen suspects, including two drug dealers, were arrested during the search operation here in different areas of Kohat on Sunday.
A spokesperson for Kohat police has revealed that 13 pistols, dozens of cartridges, 2400 grams of hashish, 270 grams of ice, and 3 bottles of alcohol were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.
The search operation was conducted in Regi Shinokhel, Quraishabad, Kalu Khan Banda, and Banda Maluk Shah. Under the leadership of DSP City Hafeez Yousafzai and SHO City Saifullah, a heavy contingent of police and elite forces participated in the search operation.
During the search operation, the detained persons were shifted to the city police station for investigation.Cases were registered against the persons caught in the operation, including weapons and drugs.
APP/arq/378
