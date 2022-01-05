UrduPoint.com

Korean Mission Calls On Administrator Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Mission of Korea Kim Haksung on Wednesday called on Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

The Administrator Karachi said that there are excellent investment opportunities for Korea in Karachi.

"Karachi is the largest city and economic hub of Pakistan having head offices of local and international companies," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the city is important for access to various destinations, including Central Asia and the middle East.

Korean Head of Mission Kim Haksung said that Karachi has developed rapidly and is an important coastal city in the region.

"It's great to be in the historic KMC building," he said.

