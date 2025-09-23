LWMC Launches Cleanliness Operation At Lahore Railway Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) In order to provide a clean, pleasant and safe environment for passengers arriving from across
Pakistan, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched extensive sanitation
operations inside Lahore Railway Station, including platforms, waiting areas and surrounding zones.
More than 250 workers have been deployed in the adjoining localities to maintain cleanliness.
Manual sweeping, scrapping and washing operations have been carried out at Nolakha, Railway
Road, Badami Bagh and Lari Adda.
Additionally, cleanliness teams will remain active on Brandreth Road, MacLeod Road, Nicholson Road, and Dil Muhammad Road. LWMC’s machinery and staff are operating in three shifts to ensure uninterrupted sanitation services.
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has ramped up its efforts to ensure high-standard cleanliness across the city. The company also urged citizens to cooperate by disposing of waste in designated bins and to report any cleanliness-related complaints through LWMC’s helpline 1139 or its social media platforms.
