FGEHA greenlights Margalla Orchard Park Road Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has formally approved the development of the Margalla Orchard Park Road Housing Scheme during its 43rd Executive board meeting, held at the Ministry of Housing & Works.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, the Board sanctioned the tripartite development agreement for the project—a collaborative venture between FGEHA, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), and the Supreme Court Bar Association.

In this regard, a formal signing ceremony of the development agreement between FGEHA, DHA, and the Supreme Court Bar Association will be held on September 26.

The agreement has also been duly vetted and confirmed by the Ministry of Law. After the signing, development work on the project will formally commence at an accelerated pace, ensuring its timely completion.

Under this project, FGEHA will provide its esteemed allottees with a modern, world-class residential environment, equipped with all necessary facilities. In addition, space has been allocated for commercial areas, parks, educational institutions, mosques, and other public amenities.

On this occasion, Director General FGEHA, Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal, congratulated all allottees and reiterated that the rights of federal employees who have already been allotted plots remain fully protected.

He reaffirmed the Authority’s resolve to overcome past challenges and to continue its journey towards transparent and efficient service delivery. He further emphasized that serving members and providing quality residential facilities will remain the foremost priority.