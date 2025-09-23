PHC Adjourns Assets Case Of CM And Omar Ayub Until Oct 9
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has adjourned the hearing of the assets inquiry case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur and Omar Ayub until October 9.
The hearing was conducted by a two-member bench headed by Justice Arshad Ali.
During proceedings, Justice Arshad Ali inquired after the Chief Minister’s lawyer, to which the Election Commission’s counsel replied that he was not present. The counsel further argued that if the stay order were lifted, the Commission would be able to proceed with its inquiry.
Justice Faheem Wali questioned whether a specific timeframe was set for asset inquiries. The Election Commission’s lawyer responded that although time is prescribed, proceedings can still continue after the period has passed.
Omar Ayub’s counsel contended that if the Constitution prescribes a time limit, then any proceedings beyond that period are unlawful. Justice Arshad Ali remarked that related cases would be heard together in the next session. The bench then adjourned the matter until October 9.
