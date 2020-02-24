KP Assembly passes four bills amid uproar, protest by opposition

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Monday passed four bills amid ruckus and protest by the opposition benches in the House for the fourth consecutive day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Monday passed four bills amid ruckus and protest by the opposition benches in the House for the fourth consecutive day.

The assembly passed Finance (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Galiyat Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and KP Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The opposition members tried to interrupt the assembly proceedings by beating their desks. Nighat Orakzai of PPP had brought hand loud speaker in the House.

Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said treasury wants to run the assembly proceeding in democratic and smooth manners according to parliamentary traditions.

He said the opposition members are their brothers and treasury benches want to maintain friendly environment in the House.

Fazle Elahi of PTI, said that some opposition members want to make Assembly as "fish market" against the traditions of KP Assembly. He said loudspeaker and other stuff are not allowed in the House and urged the chair to take loudspeaker brought by PPP Nighat Orakzai in the custody.

Balawal Afridi of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) requested the opposition members to participate in the proceedings as the protest was not a solution to any problem rather issues could be resolved through dialogue.

Later, the chair adjourned the proceedings of the House till Tuesday 1400 hours due to uproar.