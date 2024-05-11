Mutilated Body Found At Locked House
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 08:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A mutilated body of a sexagenarian man was found from a locked house in the area of Madina Town police station.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that one Ramzan Bashir of Toba Tek Singh was staying in a house in Edan Garden where he was killed under mysterious circumstances.
When someone of his friends came to meet him, he did not open the door. Over suspicion, the area people called the police and Rescue 1122 break open the door. The body bore signs of severe torture, which was handed over to the police by Rescue-1122.
The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem, he added.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Task Force demolishes site offices of illegal housing society2 minutes ago
-
Million Smiles Foundation organizes fund raising program for Gaza victims2 minutes ago
-
Domestic disputes claim lives of two women in Bahawalnagar12 minutes ago
-
Massive Cache of arms, ammunition seized12 minutes ago
-
CDA chief discuss urban development with Planning Wing12 minutes ago
-
Azma rejects rumours about hike in naan price22 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting reviews performance of different departments22 minutes ago
-
E-balloting completes to give 20,000 bikes to students32 minutes ago
-
Rs. 834.2m fine imposed on 7,960 power pilferers32 minutes ago
-
Brazilian, Portuguese envoys attend cultural dialogue at Alhamra32 minutes ago
-
PPP Punjab announces party reorganisation plans32 minutes ago
-
Better relationship between Center-KP govt's priority; Governor42 minutes ago