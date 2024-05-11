Open Menu

Mutilated Body Found At Locked House

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Mutilated body found at locked house

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A mutilated body of a sexagenarian man was found from a locked house in the area of Madina Town police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that one Ramzan Bashir of Toba Tek Singh was staying in a house in Edan Garden where he was killed under mysterious circumstances.

When someone of his friends came to meet him, he did not open the door. Over suspicion, the area people called the police and Rescue 1122 break open the door. The body bore signs of severe torture, which was handed over to the police by Rescue-1122.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Toba Tek Singh Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

3 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

4 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

4 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

8 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

9 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

10 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

12 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan