Mutilated body found at locked house

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A mutilated body of a sexagenarian man was found from a locked house in the area of Madina Town police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that one Ramzan Bashir of Toba Tek Singh was staying in a house in Edan Garden where he was killed under mysterious circumstances.

When someone of his friends came to meet him, he did not open the door. Over suspicion, the area people called the police and Rescue 1122 break open the door. The body bore signs of severe torture, which was handed over to the police by Rescue-1122.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem, he added.